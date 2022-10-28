Suspect On Run After Hudson Valley Man Found Shot Inside Home, Police Say

Police are searching for suspects after a Hudson Valley man was found shot inside an area home.

The incident took place in Orange County around 10 p.m. in the city of Newburgh around 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.

According to the City of Newburgh Police Department, officers responded to the home in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 45-year-old Newburgh man with two gunshot wounds, one to his upper chest and one to his right arm, police said.

Officers immediately rendered medical assistance and the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at this time, police said.

"There are no known suspects at this time," police said.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers may remain anonymous.

