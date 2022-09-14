Suspect On Loose After Man Fatally Shot In NY Road Rage Incident Following Fender Bender

A suspect is on the run after shooting and killing a man in broad daylight following a road rage incident in Forest Hills, Queens.

The incident took around 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway, according to the NYPD.

When police arrived on the scene they found 46-year-old Jamal Artis, shot in the torso in a Chevy Impala, the NYPD said.

Artis was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. According to police, Artis died from his injuries on Monday, Sept. 12.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Medical Examiner's Office deemed the shooting a homicide, the NYPD said.

Witnesses to the crime said Artis was involved in a fender bender crash with the suspect, according to multiple reports.

The suspect got out of an Acura, opened fire, and drove away. Artis who had also gotten out of his car fell backward into the vehicle after the shooting, witnesses said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.