Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Suspect With Criminal History Nabbed For Smash-Grab Burglary At Hudson Valley Store, Police Say
News

Suspect On Loose After Broad-Daylight Shooting During Dispute In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute in Westchester.
A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute in Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute in Westchester.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in Yonkers, in the area of Mill Street.

According to Yonkers PD Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, two men were engaged in an apparent dispute when the suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him two times in the upper body.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, Politopoulos said.

Detectives are actively working on the case to identify and apprehend the perpetrator, Politopoulos added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.