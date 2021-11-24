Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Sugundo Landi-Lucer
Sugundo Landi-Lucer Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department

Police have nabbed the man who allegedly hit and killed another man who was crossing a street and then fled the scene.

The crash took place around 4:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Rockland County on Route 9W in the Town of Haverstraw, police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Haverstraw Police arrested Sugundo Landi-Lucer, 43, of Queens and charged him with the death of Juan Germosen, a 75-year-old Haverstraw resident.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Haverstraw police said. 

The department thanked the Clarkstown police for their help, as well as the New York City police and the state police for apprehending Landi-Lucer.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day praised the Town of Haverstraw Police Department and the Town of Clarkstown Police Accident Reconstruction Team for "their quick work processing the crime scene and to the NYPD and NYSP for their assistance in apprehending the suspect in this tragic case. 

"As a former police commander, I understand and appreciate exactly how much hard work went into securing this outcome. It is my hope that the family of Juan Germosen can rest more easily tonight knowing the person allegedly responsible for his death is now behind bars and that justice will be quickly served in this case."

