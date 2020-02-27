Suspect In Fatal Stabbing At Spring Valley Library Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of stabbing a Rockland County library security guard to death has pleaded not guilty.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, homeless, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, Feb. 27, for the Feb. 18, stabbing death of Sandra Wilson, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II.

Glaudin, who was out of jail without bail at the time of the murder, allegedly stabbed Wilson, who worked as a security guard at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, after she asked him to turn the music down coming from his earphones.

Glaudin was arraigned in front of County Court Judge Larry Schwartz and remanded without bail to the Rockland County Jail, following his plea.

At the request of his attorney, David Castagna of the public defender's office, a competency evaluation was ordered to determine whether Glaudin is currently competent to assist in his own defense at trial.

“My office is continuing its case against Blanchard Glaudin. We will not rest until we can bring some closure to the Wilson family," said Walsh. "The people of Rockland demand justice!”

Glaudin faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted.

The case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 10.

