Suspect Admits To Attempted Murder After Abducting Girlfriend In Westchester

A 31-year-old man admitted to kidnapping, attempted murder and other charges after abducting his girlfriend, driving her to Westchester and threatening to kill himself before he assaulted her.

Johuan Ramos from the Bronx pleaded guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and two counts each of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

On June 27, 2016, Ramos confronted his victim in the elevator of her building at gunpoint and forced her into a Chrysler 300. Ramos then drove his victim on the New York State Thruway into Yonkers, at which point he told her he intended to kill himself. He then struck his victim in the head.

Scarpino said that as Ramos’ vehicle approached the Yonkers Toll Plaza, his victim attempted to unbuckle her seatbelt in an attempt to flee. Ramos then drove through the toll without paying, reaching for his gun and pointed it at his victim.

Ramos’ victim then grabbed the steering wheel, turning it to the right, forcing the Chrysler to crash to avoid being shot, Scarpino said. The car continued to veer out of control while Ramos shot the gun four times, with three shots going through the windshield and the fourth hitting the steering wheel.

While his victim was attempting to take control of the car, Ramos bit her arm, piercing her skin, before running into the woods near the Ardsley Rest Area. He then took investigators on a nine-hour manhunt before he was found hiding in a shed in Hastings-on-Hudson.

According to Scarpino, as a result of the crash, Ramos’ victim suffered a fracture of her ribs, which pierced her lung and caused it to collapse. She also sustained two additional rib fractures, multiple bruises and welts. She was admitted to the Intensive Car Unit at the White Plains Hospital and wasn’t discharged for three days.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.