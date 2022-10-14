Contact Us
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Alec Iurato
Alec Iurato Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester.

Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.

Iurato underwent surgery for a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 13, police said.

Yorktown High School Principal Joseph DeGennaro said in a Twitter post that Iurato was a "terrific" role model, standout baseball player, and "an even better person."

Iurato, who also lived in Chappaqua, was also an honor roll student, who played infield on the Yorktown HS baseball team. 

A four-year member of the baseball team at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania, Iurato made the conference academic honor roll.

He joined the Bristol Police Department after graduating from the New Britain Police Academy in April 2019.

A patrol officer, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said Iurato had been recognized for several incidents, was named Officer of the Month, and was a member of the department’s emergency response team. 

He holds a bachelor’s degree in government, law, and national security.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

