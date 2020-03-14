Suffern Woman Is Second New Yorker To Die From COVID-19

A Hudson Valley woman is the second confirmed fatality as a result of the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Late Saturday, March 14, Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone confirmed that t he death of a resident in Suffern is connected to COVID-19.

"The death we have been investigating within the Village of Suffern on Thursday, March 12, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)," Carbone said in a statement.

The woman was 64 years old and "had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death," said Carbone.

There are now 13 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. The Hudson Valley now has 198 of New York state's 526 cases, with 172 in Westchester.

On Saturday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that an 82-year-old woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a hospital in New York City. The woman, who reportedly had emphysema, became hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3.

Cuomo also announced an increase of 103 positive cases since Friday, March 13 as the state has ramped up the number of tests being administered.

New York now has 526 positive COVID-19 cases, with 117 of those being hospitalized (22 percent), also an increase. On Friday, 12 percent of the 424 cases required hospitalization.

Cuomo said on Friday the state's “numbers are spiking because our testing capacity is going up,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state conducted 700 tests on Friday.

On Friday, New York launched its first mobile testing facility -- in COVID-19 hotspot New Rochelle -- and also received FDA approval to conduct tests at both public and private lives.

The state is planning to roll out a drive-through testing facility on Long Island next week.

Precautions from the CDC to prevent the spread of germs:

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep 6 feet away from other people, and limit close contact.

Per the New York State Department of Health, avoid crowded places such as theaters, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, places of worship, events and conferences, as much as possible.

Stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 62% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Avoid shaking hands.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

