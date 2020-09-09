Suffern Funeral Director Forged Death Certificates, DA Says

A Hudson Valley funeral director was accused of forging three death certificates to fraudulently withdraw money from pre-paid burial escrow accounts and arrested on nine felony charges.

According to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II, 53-year-old Leonard Scarr of Warwick, the owner of the Scarr Funeral Home in Suffern, arranged for three individuals to deposit money into pre-paid escrow accounts between July 11 and Oct. 11 in 2019. Scarr then presented falsified death certificates to bank representatives in order to withdraw money, allegedly in amounts over $6,000 on all three occasions, from these accounts.

“This is a case that strikes at the very core of [the] community," said the District Attorney. "Our own family, friends and neighbors have been deceived and defrauded by a businessperson as we plan for our future funeral expenses. Contrary to recent media outlet reports, this office will not stand idly by and let residents of our County be victim of fraud and let the perpetrator off with a slap of the wrist... My heartfelt sympathy to those who fell victim to this egregious crime.”

Scarr was charged with three felony counts of third-degree grand larceny, three felony counts of second-degree forgery and three felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Any other victims of Scarr, including those who have arranged pre-paid accounts with him or those who have not received their loved one's cremated remains, are asked to contact the District Attorney's office.

