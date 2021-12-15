Subaru Recalling 200,000 Vehicles Due To Faulty Transmission Chain

Subaru announced a recall of nearly 200,000 vehicles that have had faulty transmissions that could increase the risk of a crash, the company announced.

The automaker is recalling 198,255 Ascent, Outback, and Legacy models due to drive chains that may fracture, causing a loss of power in those vehicles, and creating a potential hazard for motorists.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a programming error in a transmission control unit (TCU) can trigger premature clutch engagement before the drive chain is secured.

This can lead to drive-chain slippage and breakage. The problem happens if the gearshift selector is moved to “Drive” or “Reverse” immediately after engine startup.

The recall includes:

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent SUV: 160,941 units;

2020 Outback crossover wagon: 35,257;

Legacy sedans: 2,057.

To date, Subaru said that it is aware of 23 related drive-chain incidents of the US, but is unaware of any crashes or injuries that resulted from the issue.

Owners of the vehicles covered under the recall will be notified and can are entitled to free inspection and necessary repairs at Subaru dealerships.

Service technicians will reprogram the potentially faulty TCU, review the module's data for indications of chain slip, and inspect the chain guide. If evidence of chain slip is detected, the vehicle's entire transmission will be replaced.

