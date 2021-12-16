Students At NY High School Protest District's Handling Of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Students at a New York high school walked out amid an ongoing investigation into claims by former students regarding sexual abuse by teachers and coaches in the district.

On Long Island, the student walkout at West Babylon High School was held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 as protests continue regarding alleged abuse of alumni by staff members.

The walkout comes weeks after similar measures were taken in neighboring Babylon, where multiple district employees had to be reassigned amid an investigation into similar allegations.

According to some reports, the walkout came following complaints from some current students that included forcible touching and grabbing by male classmates, which administrators haven't responded to.

West Babylon Schools Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly said in a statement that “as we have done in the past, we welcome a conversation with the small number of students who participated in a walkout about the seriousness of this matter and help them organize a safe way for them to express their thoughts and ideas."

