News

Student Found With BB Gun At During School Dance In Area

Zak Failla
Port Jervis Middle School.
Port Jervis Middle School. Photo Credit: Gile

Police were called to an Orange County middle school on Friday when a student was caught with a BB gun on him during a school dance.

On Friday night, the Port Jervis Police Department received a report that a 12-year-old student may be in possession of a weapon at the Port Jervis Middle School, Superintendent Mike Rydell said.

Upon arrival at the school, police said that officers arrived at the school and determined that the student did not enter the dance or the building; however, it was found that the student was on school property while in possession of the BB gun.

According to police, the BB gun was never presented, and there was no threatening behavior by the student, though the situation is being monitored by the Port Jervis Police Department Juvenile Aid Bureau.

“The absence of a threat notwithstanding, possession of a BB gun or weapon of any form on school district property, regardless of intent or time of day, is a serious violation of our district’s Code of Conduct, and will be handled accordingly,” Rydell said.

