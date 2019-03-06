Student, Adult Injured In Crash Involving Clarkstown School Bus

A student and an adult were injured when a school bus rear-ended another vehicle setting off a chain reaction crash that involved four vehicles on Route 9 in Tarrytown.

The crash, which involved a bus from the Clarkstown Central School District, took place around 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, on Route 9 between Main Street and Elizabeth Street, said Tarrytown Police Lt. Greg Budnar.

The student, who received minor injuries, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for observation, Budnar said. The adult on the bus was slightly injured, but declined medical treatment, he added.

The crash occurred when the bus, traveling north on Route 9, rear-ended a car, causing the car to be pushed into the southbound lane where it struck another vehicle, Budnar said.

The school bus came to a rest after striking a parked vehicle, he added.

No other injuries were reported.

Route 9 was closed for about 15 minutes while all of the vehicles were removed, Budnar said.

School officials were not available to comment on why the bus was in Westchester.

