Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Traffic Alert: I-84 Crash Causing Stop-Go Traffic, Route 32 Closed Due To Downed Pole
News

Strong Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Rockland, Orange Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Monday, Feb .25.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Monday, Feb .25. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Thousands of area residents are without power as wild winds continue whipping through the area.

On Monday morning, Feb. 25, 6,210 of Central Hudson’s Dutchess and Orange County residents are reporting outages, including 1,662 in Dutchess, 1,932 in Orange County and 72 in Putnam. Of Orange & Rockland Utility Company customers, 76 from Orange County and 457 from Rockland were reporting outages.

In Dutchess, 1,002 residents utilizing Central Hudson in Hyde Park were without power as of 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning. Other outages were reported in Poughkeepsie (533 customers); LaGrange (52); East Fishkill (12); Red Hook (eight); and Wappinger (six).

In Orange, 1,756 customers in New Windsor were left in the dark, followed by Newburgh (136); Warwick (62) Cornwall (31) and Montgomery. In Putnam, the bulk of the outages were reported in Philipstown.

In Rockland, Nyack reported the most outages, with 229, with Clarkstown (145) Piermont (53); Haverstraw (15); Chestnut Ridge (seven); and Ramapo (two) also reporting outages.

The week is expected to bring wild weather to the area, with winds topping 30 mph and gusts reaching upwards of 65 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop during the week, with potential rain and snow coming later in the week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.