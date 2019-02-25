Strong Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Rockland, Orange Counties

Thousands of area residents are without power as wild winds continue whipping through the area.

On Monday morning, Feb. 25, 6,210 of Central Hudson’s Dutchess and Orange County residents are reporting outages, including 1,662 in Dutchess, 1,932 in Orange County and 72 in Putnam. Of Orange & Rockland Utility Company customers, 76 from Orange County and 457 from Rockland were reporting outages.

In Dutchess, 1,002 residents utilizing Central Hudson in Hyde Park were without power as of 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning. Other outages were reported in Poughkeepsie (533 customers); LaGrange (52); East Fishkill (12); Red Hook (eight); and Wappinger (six).

In Orange, 1,756 customers in New Windsor were left in the dark, followed by Newburgh (136); Warwick (62) Cornwall (31) and Montgomery. In Putnam, the bulk of the outages were reported in Philipstown.

In Rockland, Nyack reported the most outages, with 229, with Clarkstown (145) Piermont (53); Haverstraw (15); Chestnut Ridge (seven); and Ramapo (two) also reporting outages.

The week is expected to bring wild weather to the area, with winds topping 30 mph and gusts reaching upwards of 65 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop during the week, with potential rain and snow coming later in the week.

