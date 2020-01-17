Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Strong, Gusty Winds Cause Scattered Power Outages In Rockland, Orange Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Con Edison Outage Map on Friday, Jan. 17.
The Con Edison Outage Map on Friday, Jan. 17. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Wind gusts that topped 50 mph have left just residents without power.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 111 Orange & Rockland Utilities customers lost power, including outages in Pomona (44 outages); Suffern (33); New Square (11); Clarkstown (nine); Airmont (five); Chestnut Ridge Haverstraw; Ramapo; and Spring Valley.

Outages in Orange County were being reported in Blooming Grove, Chester, and Monroe, with complete restoration expected no later than 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

None of Central Hudson’s 52,335 customers in Orange County were reporting outages.

Utility crews scrambled overnight to repair hundreds of other reported outages. Winds are still expected to be whipping during the day on Friday, with wind gusts approaching 20 mph with temperatures in the low 20s.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.