Street Gang Members From The Area Sentenced For 2014 Murder

Two alleged members of the Westchester “Goonies” street gang will spend decades in prison for their roles in a 2014 revenge murder over a stolen vehicle, federal officials announced.

Raheem “Trigga” Jones was sentenced to 25 years, and Markel “Kellz” Overton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for participating in the 2014 murder of Dean Daniels in Mount Vernon and their participation in other violent incidents in furtherance of their gang.

Specifically, Jones, age 33, pleaded guilty to one count each of racketeering conspiracy and using a firearm in connection with an assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. He had faced life in prison.

Overton, age 32, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and received the maximum possible penalty.

US Attorney Damian Williams said that between 2007 and 2017, Jones and Overton were members of the “Goonies,” where they committed conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery to further their gang.

The enterprise also allegedly conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute narcotics, obtained, possessed, and used firearms by brandishing and firing them.

Both Jones and Overton had senior status in the Goonies gang, Williams noted.

On Sept. 22, 2014, Overton and Jones accompanied two other members of the gang to retaliate against Daniels, who allegedly robbed another member of his car.

When they spotted Daniels, Williams said that Overton and Jones waited in the car while the two Goonies associates left the vehicle with a gun to confront Daniels, shooting him twice at close range in the vicinity of Park Avenue in Mount Vernon before fleeing.

