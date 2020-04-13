Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Brings Down Trees In Rockland, Orange

Thousands are without power in Rockland and Orange counties as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 70 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, Orange and Rockland Utilities was reporting that 5,258 of its 105,399 Orange County customers were without power, while 8,100 of their 118,770 Rockland customers were without power.

Central Hudson was reporting that 6,362 of its 52,477 Orange County customers were also left in the dark.

In Clarkstown, 4,857 customers were without power after wires were reported down on Congers Road, forcing a road closure between Congers and New City.

Woodbury (2,748 outages) was hit the next hardest, followed by, Warwick (709), Ramapo (687), Blooming Grove (643), Stony Point (440), Haverstraw (416), Orangetown (397), Piermont (389), and Montebello (355).

More than 50 outages were also reported in Chester, Middletown, Monroe, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Wesley Hills, and West Haverstraw.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

