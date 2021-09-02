Storm Update: Hudson Valley Flooding, Road Closures

Residents throughout the Hudson Valley are being asked to remain at home while clean-up from last night's storms continues.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, police said many roadways are closed in Westchester County due to flooding, including:

The Sprain Brook Parkway is closed at Central Avenue in Yonkers.

The Bronx River Parkway is closed between White Plains and Yonkers.

Mamaroneck Avenue is closed due to flooding.

The Hutchinson River Parkway is between the Cross County Parkway and the Bronx.

The Saw Mill River Parkway is closed between Yonkers and Mount Pleasant.

Westchester Avenue between Meadowbrook Road and Bryant Avenue in White Plains is closed.

The Cross Westchester Expressway is closed in White Plains.

Other road closures:

In Putnam County, Route 9 is closed in Philipstown.

Route 9 is closed in Philipstown. In Dutchess County, Route 52 is closed south of I-84 in Fishkill.

Route 52 is closed south of I-84 in Fishkill. In Rockland County, sections of I-87 are closed.

sections of I-87 are closed. Hungry Hollow Road by Sparrow Avenue in Chestnut Ridge is closed due to a down tree (expected to reopen late AM/early PM 9/2).

South Pascack by Lillian Drive in Chestnut Ridge is closed due to a tree down on wires (expected to reopen shortly).

Spook Rock Road between Joy Road and Wesley Chapel Road is closed due to flooding and concerns related to a rock wall dam lining the roadway (expected to remain closed for 24-48 hours until the water recedes and the dam can be inspected).

The Taconic State Parkway is closed between Route 82 and Route 55 in LaGrange.

In Orange County, Route 207 westbound is closed at Riley Road in New Windsor.

Service on the Metro-North Railroad and the Bee-Line Bus System remains suspended at this time. There is no estimate for restoration of service.

First responders are still rescuing drivers from flooded vehicles. Dave Kempter

In Croton-on-the-Hudson, the Black Rock Park, Mayo's Landing, and Echo Canoe Launch are closed today due to flooding.

More than 31,000 customers throughout the Hudson Valley remain without power on Thursday morning. A time for restoration has not been provided as crews work to restore power amid flooding.

First responders getting ready to search the area for stranded drivers and residents. Dave Kempter

If you have flooding, pictures, or rescue stories from the storm, contact Daily Voice by email or social media.

