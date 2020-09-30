Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Utility crews worked through the night to restore power in the Hudson Valley.
Utility crews worked through the night to restore power in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Thousands in the Hudson Valley lost power overnight as utility crews worked to restore hundreds of reported outages due to storms that brought whipping winds to the area.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 10,000 Hudson Valley residents were left in the dark as crews worked overnight to make repairs and turn the lights back on.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Con Edison was still reporting 89 outages, which were impacting 1,282 of its 3,535,450 New York customers, while NYSEG had 1,272 customers without power in Westchester.

NYSEG was also reporting outages in:

  • Dutchess: 227 customers;
  • Putnam: 134;
  • Sullivan: 82;
  • Ulster: 51.

Additionally, Central Hudson was reporting 29 active outages, impacting 555 customers in several Hudson Valley counties:

  • Dutchess: 385 customers impacted;
  • Ulster: 93;
  • Orange: 51;
  • Sullivan: 19;
  • Putnam: 2.

According to Orange & Rockland, there were still 15 outages, which were impacting 133 of its 302,895 customers, 19 in Rockland County, 11 in Orange County, and one in Sullivan County.

Complete power restoration by all utility companies in the Hudson Valley is expected by the end of the day.

