Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Area

Thousands in the area have lost power as a storm system has brought heavy rain and wind gusts topping 50 mph to the Hudson Valley.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, Central Hudson was reporting 18 active outages that were impacting 1,035 customers: 624 in Ulster County, 180 in Dutchess, 125 in Columbia County, and 106 in Greene County.

A total of 2,678 of NYSEG’s 901,052 customers, including 1,229 in Dutchess, 420 in Sullivan, and 362 in Ulster, are without power.

Orange & Rockland Utilities were reporting 13 outages that were impacting 2,234 of its 303,406 customers.

Of the outages, O&R was reporting more than 2,000 customers were without power in Rockland, 163 in Orange, and one in Sullivan.

Clarkstown led the way with 1,804 outages, followed by Monroe (161), Kaser (143), and Ramapo (97). Other outages were reported in Tuxedo Park, Warwick, and Lumberland.

Complete restoration is expected by 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

"We have obtained 50 mutual aid overhead line technicians, increasing our emergency response field forces by about 35 percent to help repair and restore service from the high winds and heavy rains," O&R officials said.

"Our customers should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds," Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations said. “We are prepared to respond in the event of power interruptions by readying equipment and personnel, and we are maintaining contact with local emergency responders.

“In this current environment, our electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep our employees and the public safe, and we also realize many of our customers are at home and rely on electric service for essential services,” he added. “In the event of power outages, we are committed to restoring electric service as quickly and safely as possible.”

According to the utility companies, complete restoration is expected no later than 6 p.m. Check Daily Voice for updates.

