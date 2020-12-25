Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
News

Storm Knocks Out Power To More Than 100,000 In Hudson Valley

Daily Voice
Workers from across the region are working to restore power and remove downed trees and poles.
Workers from across the region are working to restore power and remove downed trees and poles. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

A powerful storm system bringing heavy downpours and damaging winds has resulted in numerous downed tree limbs, leading to road closures and more than 100,000 power outages in the Hudson Valley.

Here are the number of customers without power just before 8:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):

In areas hardest hit, residents are being urged to avoid travel Christmas morning to allow utility crews to clear roadways and conduct repairs.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour occurred overnight.

Moderate to locally heavy rain will continue early Friday morning, the Nationa Weather Service said.

The rain will lighten and eventually end late this morning into the afternoon. 

Total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches with localized higher amounts is expected.

Excessive runoff in areas of low lying and poor drainage, as well as urban areas, could result in flooding. Some area rivers and streams may exceed bankfull.

Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s to the low 40s in the afternoon on Friday.

There will be a chance of showers through 9 p.m., followed by a slight chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight.

It will be much colder overnight, with the low temperature in the mid 20s and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 26 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature around 32 degrees and wind-chill values between 15 and 20.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for southeast New York and southern Connecticut until 11 a.m. Friday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for much of the region.

