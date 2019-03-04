Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout The Area
News

Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland, Orange

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Orange & Rockland outage map.
Orange & Rockland outage map. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power a day after a snowstorm swept through the area.

Westchester has the most outages, with more than 2,000 reported as of 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

In Dutchess County, 251 of Central Hudson’s 118,588 customers were still reporting outages, as well as 39 of their 51,296 customers in Orange County. Orange & Rockland had an additional 13 customers in Orange County reporting outages, as well as 108 in Rockland.

LaGrange (147 outages) was among the hardest hit, followed by Pleasant Valley (75); Clarkstown (40); Cornwall (39); Orangetown (27); Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park (10 each).

Other outages were reported in Clinton, Fishkill, Pine Plains, Chestnut Ridge, Montebello, Piermont, Suffern, Nyack, Tuxedo, South Blooming Grove, Wallkill Union Vale and Washington.

Power is expected to be completely restored no later than 1:15 p.m., according to the utility companies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.