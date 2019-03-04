Storm Knocks Out Power In Rockland, Orange

Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power a day after a snowstorm swept through the area.

Westchester has the most outages, with more than 2,000 reported as of 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

In Dutchess County, 251 of Central Hudson’s 118,588 customers were still reporting outages, as well as 39 of their 51,296 customers in Orange County. Orange & Rockland had an additional 13 customers in Orange County reporting outages, as well as 108 in Rockland.

LaGrange (147 outages) was among the hardest hit, followed by Pleasant Valley (75); Clarkstown (40); Cornwall (39); Orangetown (27); Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park (10 each).

Other outages were reported in Clinton, Fishkill, Pine Plains, Chestnut Ridge, Montebello, Piermont, Suffern, Nyack, Tuxedo, South Blooming Grove, Wallkill Union Vale and Washington.

Power is expected to be completely restored no later than 1:15 p.m., according to the utility companies.

