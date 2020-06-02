Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: County Exec Issues Warning To 'Anarchists,' Saying Rockland Isn't Cuomo/de Blasio Territory
News

Storefronts Smashed At Two Businesses In Westchester

Zak Failla
Westchester Jewelry on McLean Avenue in Yonkers
Westchester Jewelry on McLean Avenue in Yonkers Photo Credit: Google Maps

Storefronts in Westchester were smashed overnight amid protests over the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Looting in the wake of Floyd’s death reached Yonkers on Monday, June 1, as storefronts at Westchester Jewelry and Merk Chemists on McLean Avenue were smashed, according to reports, though additional details from police were not immediately released.

The break-ins come days after there were peaceful protests in the city, with hundreds taking to Yonkers streets, marching from City Hall to Riverdale Avenue, and the Saw Mill River Parkway chanting Floyd’s name, “Black Lives Matter,” and other rallying calls.

In Minneapolis, police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is facing charges that include third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of Floyd.

No injuries were reported in Yonkers, and it is unclear how much damage was caused, or if anything was stolen. The investigation into the looting in Yonkers is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

