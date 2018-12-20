State Suspends Construction-Related Lane Closures Over Peak Holiday Driving Times

Christmas has come early for travelers in New York, as all temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects has been suspended on state highways.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all road work behind temporary lane closures ended beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 and lasting until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Work will also be suspended from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

"The holiday season is a special time of year that should be spent in the company of family and friends and not in construction-related traffic jams,” NYSDOT acting Commissioner Paul Karas said in a statement.

“As part of Gov. Cuomo's Drivers First program, motorists will be able to get to and from their destinations quicker and easier this holiday season. Our crews will be back out there in full force after the holidays. I urge motorists to drive cautiously, have patience in work zones, and please treat our workers with the respect they deserve.”

During the holiday season, which is expected to be the busiest for travelers on record, officials said that motorists can expect to see additional sobriety checkpoints and an increase in DWI emphasis patrols by New York State Police troopers.

“This holiday travel season, we encourage motorists to make safety a priority,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said. “Move over for emergency vehicles, give snow plows plenty of room, and be responsible and alert. We want everyone, including our workers and emergency responders, to be able to spend the holidays with their families.”

According to AAA, more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before. An estimated 102 million people are expected to hit the road, a 4.4 percent increase from a year ago. More than six million people are expected to fly, the highest level in 15 years. AAA notes that nearly four million people will also travel by train, bus or hit the water on a cruise.

“As this is one of the busiest travel times of the year, Gov. Cuomo's initiative to suspend construction is not only convenient for drivers, it also promotes safety on our roads,” DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan added. “Travelers should still remember that if they encounter emergency vehicles on the side of the road, they are required to move over if they can safely do so. We encourage drivers to be mindful of this so that everyone, motorists and workers alike, can get home safely and enjoy the holidays with their families and loved ones."

Drivers in the New York metro areas can expect to see travel times more than three times a routine trip, according to INRIX, a global transportation analytics leader.

“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas – with Thursday, Dec. 20 being the nation’s worst day to travel,” Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX, advised. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.