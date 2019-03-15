State Police Increase Presence At Mosques After New Zealand Mass Shooting

There is an increased police presence at New York mosques and houses of worship following the mass shootings in New Zealand.

On Friday, an immigrant-hating white nationalist killed at least 49 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that was broadcast live online. One man has been arrested and charged with murder, while two others have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

The gunman left behind a 74-page manifesto that was posted on social media under the name of Brenton Tarrant, declaring himself as a white nationalist out for revenge.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, called the mass shooting “one of the darkest days” in the country’s history. “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” she added.

In response to the latest terror attack, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there would be an increased State Police presence at places of worship.

"As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase patrols around mosques and houses of worship across the state. At a time of great division, we will stand up to hate in all its forms and do everything in our power to protect the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers,” he stated.

"My heart breaks for the victims of the horrific attack in New Zealand. And we grieve with the rest of the world. In the wake of this disgusting act of bigoted violence, which appears to be rooted in Islamophobia, New York stands with the Muslim community as we always have and always will.”

