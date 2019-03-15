Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Should Opt Out Of State's Move To Legalize Recreational Marijuana, Day Says
News

State Police Increase Presence At Mosques After New Zealand Mass Shooting

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

There is an increased police presence at New York mosques and houses of worship following the mass shootings in New Zealand.

On Friday, an immigrant-hating white nationalist killed at least 49 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that was broadcast live online. One man has been arrested and charged with murder, while two others have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

The gunman left behind a 74-page manifesto that was posted on social media under the name of Brenton Tarrant, declaring himself as a white nationalist out for revenge.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, called the mass shooting “one of the darkest days” in the country’s history. “It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” she added.

In response to the latest terror attack, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there would be an increased State Police presence at places of worship.

"As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase patrols around mosques and houses of worship across the state. At a time of great division, we will stand up to hate in all its forms and do everything in our power to protect the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers,” he stated.

"My heart breaks for the victims of the horrific attack in New Zealand. And we grieve with the rest of the world. In the wake of this disgusting act of bigoted violence, which appears to be rooted in Islamophobia, New York stands with the Muslim community as we always have and always will.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.