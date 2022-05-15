Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

Starburst, Life Savers, Skittles Gummies Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Metal Strand

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC/US Food & Drug Administration

Mars Wrigley Confectionary has recalled certain candy products because the products may have a thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

The company announced on Friday, May 13, that it is recalling specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Saver gummies after receiving reports from consumers about the metal strand.

The products were distributed in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The following products are included in the recall

Mars Wrigley Confectionary said it isn't aware of any illnesses linked to the recalled products.

The company said consumers should dispose of the recalled products and not consume them.

Those with questions can call Mars Wrigley Confectionery at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting the company's website here.

