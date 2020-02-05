Spring Valley Resident Sentenced For Stabbing Death Of Pomona Man

A 24-year-old Rockland man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the brutal stabbing death of another man during an argument.

Jose Alejandro Icu-Madrid, of Spring Valley, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 4, for the death of Jairo Danilo Sandoval del Cid, on Feb. 20, 2019, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said at the time of the murder, that police received a 911 call regarding a dispute at a home on Northbrook Road and that "someone was bleeding," the chief said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Sandoval del Cid, 40, of Pomona, dead on the floor from two stab wounds, one to the chest and one to the back.

According to the chief, Madrid and Guiterrez had gotten into an argument earlier that escalated to the stabbing death. He did not disclose what the dispute was over.

Immediately after the stabbing, Madrid fled the home and an investigation uncovered that he was given a ride by an undisclosed person to the Port Authority in New York City. Port Authority Police were contacted and found that he was on a bus to Boston, Weidel said.

Boston police were then contacted and met the bus and took Madrid into custody.

“I commend the work of my office and the Ramapo Police Department in bringing closure to the family of the victim, Jairo Danilo Sandoval," Walsh said.

Icu-Madrid pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2019.

