Spring Valley Firefighter Who Died Saving Lives Honored With Medal Of Valor

A Hudson Valley firefighter who died in the line of duty last year was awarded a Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor from President Joe Biden.

Jared Lloyd, a 15-year veteran of the Spring Valley Fire Department in Rockland County, died while responding to a fire at a nursing home in March of 2021.

On Monday, May 16, Biden announced the 15 recipients of the Medal of Valor, which is awarded to public safety officers for acts of bravery made in an effort to save others. Nine police officers and six firefighters received the awards.

In the announcement, Biden reported that Lloyd rushed into the burning nursing home to rescue elderly residents who were unable to escape in their wheelchairs and walkers.

"Along with his team, Lieutenant Lloyd rescued all 112 residents," the announcement reads. "As flames engulfed the building, Lieutenant Lloyd ran back in one more time to make sure no residents were trapped, ultimately sacrificing his life as the building collapsed – and demonstrating heroic actions to protect innocent civilians."

