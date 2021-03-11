Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County, Other Data
News

Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Set To Start

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend.
Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Get set to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend.

On Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. clocks will move forward one hour to Sunday, March 13, 3 a.m.

This means the sun will set an hour later on Sunday than the day before.

Across the nation, firefighters use Daylight Savings Time as a time to remind people to check their fire alarms and replace the device’s batteries. In general, fire alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

In addition to the fire detectors, fire officials said people should check their carbon monoxide detectors as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.