Soybean Product Recalled Due To Mold Potential

Check your cabinets.

Colorado-based Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets announced that it is recalling Natural Grocers brand two-pound organic soybeans because they have the potential to contain mold.

The FDA said that “consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund.”

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing two pounds and bear the “Natural Grocers” label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold. Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

