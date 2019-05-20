Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Deer Hits Bicyclist During Popular Road Race In Rockland
News

South Nyack Police Officer Ejected From Motorcycle At Gran Fondo Race

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mark Acker is a motorcycle officer with the South Nyack Police Department.
Mark Acker is a motorcycle officer with the South Nyack Police Department. Photo Credit: Mark Acker FACEBOOK

A local police officer on his way to help a massive bike race was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle in Alpine, New Jersey.

Mark Acker, 59, of the South Nyack Police Department, landed on the center median of the southbound side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway near his overturned motorcycle around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, PIP police said.

Acker, a motorcycle officer from Rockland County, was assigned to assist with the Gran Fondo Bicycle Race.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unknown injuries. The crash was under investigation as of Monday.

Acker attended Saddle River Day School, according to his Facebook page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.