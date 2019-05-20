South Nyack Police Officer Ejected From Motorcycle At Gran Fondo Race

A local police officer on his way to help a massive bike race was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle in Alpine, New Jersey.

Mark Acker, 59, of the South Nyack Police Department, landed on the center median of the southbound side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway near his overturned motorcycle around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, PIP police said.

Acker, a motorcycle officer from Rockland County, was assigned to assist with the Gran Fondo Bicycle Race.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unknown injuries. The crash was under investigation as of Monday.

Acker attended Saddle River Day School, according to his Facebook page.

