Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Sopranos Star Struck By Porsche While Taking Walk With Family

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Joe Pantoliano
Joe Pantoliano Photo Credit: Justin Hoch via Wikimedia Commons

Joe Pantoliano, one of the stars of The Sopranos, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after being struck by a car in Fairfield County.

The incident happened Friday evening, May 1 in Wilton, Pantoliano's wife, Nancy Sheppard, told TMZ.

She said the family had been out for a walk in their neighborhood when the Porsche was T-boned by another vehicle.

Pantoliano, 68, suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder and a gash to his head, after the force of the crash caused him to collide into a nearby wooden fence.

Pantoliano was reportedly hospitalized, released later Friday night and is recovering at home, according to People Magazine.

The Wilton Police Department has not yet released any information on the incident.

Pantoliano and Sheppard, a former model, have four children.

After playing the role of "Guido the Killer Pimp" in the movie Risky Business starring Tom Cruise in 1985, Pantoliano also gained fame for roles in The Goonies, Midnight Run and The Matrix before winning a Primetime Emmy Award as Ralph Cifaretto in HBO's The Sopranos.

Click here to read the TMZ report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.