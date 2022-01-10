Some Injured In Fatal Bronx Fire Hospitalized In Hudson Valley

Some of the dozens of people injured in a New York City apartment fire over the weekend are being treated at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the New York City Fire Department reported that more than 200 members responded to a five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx.

Authorities reported that 19 people died in the fire, including nine children.

"We've lost 19 of our neighbors today," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "It's a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short."

At least 44 people suffered injuries in the fire, and they are being treated at several hospitals in the area, including Westchester Medical Center, according to ABC 7.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater in an apartment, and smoke spread throughout the building.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

New York City Emergency Management's resources for those affected by the fire can be found here.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, in partnership with Mayor Eric Adams and The City of New York, is also raising money to support the victims here.

