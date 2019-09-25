Soldier Charged In Connection To Rollover Crash That Killed West Point Cadet

An Army soldier has been charged with multiple violations, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with a June training vehicle rollover crash that killed a West Point cadet and injured several others.

Staff Sgt. Ladonies P. Strong, who is stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, was charged on Friday, Sept. 13, with involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, prevention of authorized seizure of property, reckless operation of a vehicle, and dereliction of duty, said Patrick Husted, a Public Affairs Divison Officer.

The crash on Thursday, June 6, at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, killed cadet Christopher C.J.Morgan, of West Orange, New Jersey, and injured 21 others.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U. S. Military Academy said following the crash.

Husted said Staff Sgt. Strong is currently awaiting an Article 32 preliminary hearing, scheduled for mid-October.

"The command has not yet made a decision whether the charges will be referred to a court-martial; that decision won't be made until after the Article 32 hearing is complete," he said in a statement,

The incident remains under investigation.

