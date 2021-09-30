Snail Mail? New USPS Standards To Delay Some Delivery Times Now Set To Start

The new service standards that could slow down some United States Postal Service delivery times are set to go into effect.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's plan includes slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to cut costs.

Forbes reported that the new standards will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

The news outlet said first-class mail will be transported by trucks instead of airplanes in the new plan.

DeJoy previously said that the goal is to ensure the long-term financial stability of the post office.

The plan has received criticism from the US Postal Services Board of Governors.

Board Governor Ronald Stroman previously said the decision isn't justified by the "relatively low financial return," and creates dangerous risks, NPR reported.

