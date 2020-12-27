Small Plane Crashes In Hudson Valley

A small plane crashed late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 27 in the Hudson Valley.

The plane went down just short of a runway in Dutchess County at Sky Acres Airport in LaGrange just before 3:30 p.m.

The pilot and single occupant of the Cessna aircraft was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries, according to authorities.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro issued a statement after the crash.

"We are grateful to all of the first responders assisting this evening in the Town of LaGrange at the site of a small plane crash on Gidley Road," he said, "including the New York State Police and the LaGrange Fire Department, who are the lead agencies at the site, as well as mutual aid agencies."

The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response is on-site assisting incident commanders and the County's Hazardous Materials team is addressing any fuel leak issues.

