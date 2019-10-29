Small Earthquake Reported In Westchester

Just days after a small earthquake was recorded in the Hudson Valley, another one has been detected, this time in Westchester County.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Service said a quake measuring 1.27-magnitude on the Richter Scale was detected at 8:09 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, in Mamaroneck.

Should residents be worried that the small quakes are a precursor to a larger event?

No worries said, service officials.

After the 1.1-magnitude quake failed to shake the ground on Thursday, Oct. 24, in West Nyack, a service scientist said the event was normal seismic activity in the area and there were no concerns regarding a larger event taking place.

According to the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, Monday's quake was located near the corner of Rockland Avenue and Hickory Grove Drive.

And although the quake was small, apparently some felt it. The service has received 20 responses within a 10-block area to their "Did You Feel It" report center.

To report what you felt, or to visit the center, click here.

