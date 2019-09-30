Slain NYPD Officer Was Star HS Athlete In Orange County

The NYPD officer who lived in Westchester and grew up in Orange County who was fatally shot in a hand-to-hand struggle with an armed suspect over the weekend is being remembered as a natural-born leader and standout athlete.

Brian Mulkeen, 33, was shot and killed while wrestling with an armed suspect just after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

Mulkeen was a 2008 graduate of Fordham University, where he was a standout on the track-and-field team. Mulkeen had just decided to re-join his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.

Mulkeen was a two-year field captain for Fordham. He was a multiple-time scorer at the Atlantic 10 Championship in the weight throw for indoor track and the hammer throw for outdoor track, as well as a multiple-time IC4A Championship qualifier in the weight throw.

His best finish came his senior year, earning a bronze medal at the 2008 Atlantic 10 Indoor Track & Field Championship in the weight throw. A member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner's Honor Roll, he also helped the Rams win the 2008 Metropolitan Outdoor Track & Field Championship for the first time in program history.

“Brian Mulkeen went out into the world to do exactly what we expect of our alumni — be a man for others — and he was slain in service to the local community,” Fordham President Father Joseph McShane said in a statement.

NYPD Capt. Kevin Coleman was Mulkeen’s instructor at the Police Academy in 2013.

“He was a natural leader, courageous and honest,” Coleman wrote in a Facebook post. “Brian inspired his team to greater feats and will never be forgotten."

Brian Mulkeen, lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx, working in the 44th precinct. Mulkeen was a member of the 47th precinct.

Mulkeen was a three-year member of the varsity track and field team at Monroe-Woodbury High School. He was named a scholar-athlete six times was recipient of the 2004 US Army Award for Excellence in Sports and Academics. He also served as class president and was member of the National Honor Society.

Mulkeen was shot as police officers were patrolling that area of the Bronx due to gang activity including recent shootings, the NYPD said.

Three officers left their vehicle to question a man, who fled on foot, the NYPD said. As Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, a violent struggle ensued on the ground, with Mulkeen catching up to the suspect first.

On a police body camera, Mulkeen could be heard yelling, "He's reaching for it. He's reaching for it," the NYPD's Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Numerous shots were then fired and Mulkeen was struck a total of three times - in the head, chest and legs.

Five officers on the scene fired their service weapons, striking the man, who was pronounced dead. His weapon, a .32 caliber revolver, was recovered. The suspect who was killed has been identified as Antonio Lavance Williams, 27, who was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year. He had several other convictions, including for a burglary in Rockland County.

Mulkeen, who was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries, was pronounced dead.

Mulkeen served nearly seven years as an NYPD officer following his appointment on Jan. 9, 2013.

"Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe," the NYPD said in a statement. "He had a bright future in front of him. We will never forget Brian’s service, dedication, and courage. Please keep his family and all of the NYPD in your prayers."

This continues to be a developing story.

