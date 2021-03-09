Sixth Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Harassment Claim Against Cuomo

Another woman - this time a current staff member - has come forward and accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

Cuomo has now been accused by six women of inappropriate actions while in office, including several former and now current members of his administration.

The sixth accuser told associates that Cuomo touched her inappropriately last year inside the governor’s mansion after she was beckoned there on official business, the Albany Times Union reported on Tuesday, March 9.

The woman’s name is currently being withheld, pending her being reached for a comment on the matter.

The allegations reportedly reached a supervisor in the Executive Chamber over the weekend and have been reported to Cuomo’s counsel and the Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the governor.

In a statement, Cuomo’s new acting counsel, Beth Garvey, said, “All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said the "latest allegation by a current employee of the executive chamber highlights a disturbing pattern of predatory pattern behavior by Gov. Cuomo, not to mention a pattern of lies and broken public trust.

"Just last week, the governor claimed he had never inappropriately touched anyone -- but yet the brave and courageous account of the sixth accuser says he did just that, only months ago.

"Yesterday’s and today’s press conferences by the governor have demonstrated these allegations mean nothing to him. His threatening tone during these press events are clear signals to anyone that he does not want victims to come forward."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

