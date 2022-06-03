Six Residents From Area Accused Of Scamming $250,000 From Businesses

Six Hudson Valley residents have been indicted by a grand jury in a wide-ranging fraud scheme that costs area businesses more than $250,000.

The fraud scheme targeted businesses in Orange County including in Newburgh and Middletown and ran from March 2021 through April, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office

Those arrested included:

Turgaud Dubuisson, age 29 of Newburgh

Anthony Dubuisson, age 25, of Newburgh

Robert Geter, age 46, of Newburgh

Marlon Tabora, age 25, of Newburgh

Daniel DeLeon, age 32, of Newburgh

Tonya Best, age 46, of Middletown.

According to the indictment and in statements made in court, from March 2021 through April the defendants engaged in a scheme of depositing altered and/or fraudulent checks, belonging to Ironworkers Local 417, and other area businesses, as well as individuals, into various bank accounts, and then withdrew cash from those fraudulent deposits from multiple banks.

The defendants created fake business accounts to facilitate the check deposits. The total amount of forged and altered checks from the Ironworkers Local 417 is in excess of $190,000 and the total amount of checks deposited from all victims is in excess of $250,000, the DA's Office said.

Judicially authorized search warrants were executed at a residence and resulted in the recovery of two loaded firearms, as well as financial information, blank checks, and other items used to create and alter checks, court documents show.

The investigation was led by the Town of Newburgh Police Department with assistance from the following:

Town of New Windsor Police Department

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County District Attorney’s Office Investigators

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

NYS Department of Financial Services.

Three of those charged were held in lieu of bail at their arraignment. Because of recently enacted bail reform laws, one of the defendants was released without bail and two of the defendants, who are pending arraignment, are expected to be released without bail, the DA's Office said.

The investigation into the scheme is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.