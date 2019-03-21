Six New Rockland Locations For Measles Exposure Announced As Cases In County Climb Past 150

Rockland residents are being reminded that the measles outbreak is still underway and that the numbers continue to grow with 151 cases since the outbreak began in October with six new locations of exposure announced.

County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert are also warning residents of recent locations that may have been exposed to measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on earth; 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected. You can catch measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, up to 2 hours after that person is gone. You can catch measles from an infected person even before they have a rash.

The measles outbreak in Rockland is not limited to one community, however, it is affecting residents of Spring Valley, New Square, and Monsey. Due to Rockland County's small geographic size, exposure to the measles may occur anywhere in Rockland. People may shop, dine, and run errands around the county before they realize they are ill but are contagious.

Anyone who visited the following locations in Spring Valley and Monsey may have been exposed to measles:

Target in Spring Valley Marketplace, 50 Spring Valley Market Place, between Sunday, March 10, at 8 a.m. and Monday, March 11, at 1 a.m., and between Monday, March 11, at 8 a.m. and Tuesday, March 12, at 2 a.m. (The health department has been unable to narrow the time of possible exposure at the Target in Spring Valley Marketplace despite multiple attempts to reach the infected individual).

All Fresh Supermarket, 19 Route 59, Monsey, on Tuesday, March 12, between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Atrium Plaza, 401 Route 59, Monsey, on Tuesday, March 12, between 2:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Designer's Spot, 401 Route 59, Monsey, on Tuesday, March 12, between 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

TOR Bus Loop 2 Eastbound that traveled on Tuesday, March 12, between 3:55 p.m. and 6:06 p.m. from the Atrium Plaza in Monsey.

International Taxi that drove from near 5 Twin Ave. in Spring Valley to near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Monsey Boulevard in Monsey on Wednesday, March 13, between 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The best way to help protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination. High community vaccination rates help protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions, health officials said.

Free MMR vaccines are available by calling: The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.

