Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Six More Exposure Sites Announced As Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Tops 180

Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley Drugs Pharmacy is one of the exposure sites.
Spring Valley Drugs Pharmacy is one of the exposure sites. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

With a jump of seven cases of measles in one day for a total of 180 cases, Rockland County officials announced Thursday, April 11, six new possible exposure sites residents should take note of.

Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said that although there are six new exposure sites, residents should remember to be vaccinated because due to the county's small geographic size, exposure may occur anywhere.

The new exposure sites include:

  • April 4: 1:44 p.m. to 3:46 p.m., Spring Valley Drug Pharmacy,180 E. Central Ave., Spring Valley.
  • April 4: 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Hudson Valley Radiology, 18 Squadron Blvd., New City.
  • April 5: 2:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Spring Valley Drug Pharmacy,180 E. Central Ave., Spring Valley.

Taxi exposures included:

  • April 4: 1 p.m. to 3:06 p.m., La Familia Taxi with travel from Refuah Health Center, 728 N. Main St., Spring Valley.
  • April 4: 3:50 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., International Taxi with travel to Hudson Valley Radiology, 18 Squadron Blvd., New City.
  • April 4: 5:15 to 545 p.m. International Taxi with travel from Hudson Valley Radiology, located at 18 Squadron Blvd., New City.

If you were present at these locations during the times noted, especially if you are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away (call before going for care):

Those considered high-risk include:

  • Pregnant
  • A child under 6 months of age
  • Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed (when your body can't fight disease)
  • Have not been vaccinated against the measles
  • Were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressed

"High community vaccination rates help protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions. The best way to help protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination," said Dr. Ruppert.

Free measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines are available for residents six months and older on Friday, April 12, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Monsey WIC office, located at 23 Robert Pitt Drive, Suite 103 in Monsey.

They are also available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

The Health Department is actively working to contain the further spread of measles. As a result, if you are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) – help protect our community by staying home , not having visitors, and not going out in public.

