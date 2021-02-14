Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Singer/Model Nicki Minaj's Father Killed In Hit-Run NY Crash

Joe Lombardi
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Vimeo-Nicki Minaj

A man who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection late last week has been identified as the father of singer/model Nicki Minaj, according to TMZ.

While walking in the roadway in Mineola on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m., Robert Maraj was hit by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the crash, Nassau County Police said. 

Maraj, age 64, of Mineola was transported to an area hospital. On Sunday, Feb. 14, police announced he has succumbed to his injuries.

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, age 38, known as Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidad American performer who was raised in Queens. A documentary following the making of her album Queen will be released on HBO Max later this year.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

