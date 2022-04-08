Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman Who May Be Headed To Hudson Valley

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Long Island woman who authorities say may be headed to the Hudson Valley.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Babylon woman who suffers with the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Helen Benjamin, age 70, of West Babylon, was last seen leaving her home at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, Suffolk County Police said.

She was heading to a church meeting at Kingdom Hall in West Babylon, and it is unknown at this time whether she arrived.

She is 5-foot-2 and approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket and driving a 2004 black Hyundai Elantra, with NY license plate HWV 1263.

Benjamin previously lived in Orange County, and may have headed to the Newburgh area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Benjamin’s location to call 911 or First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

