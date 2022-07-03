Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

A sighting of a great white shark caused the temporary closure of a beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 28, during the same week there were multiple other confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings in the region, according to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, June 30.

On Long Island, a 37-year-old man suffered an injury to his foot while swimming at Jones Beach on Thursday, June 30. Police reported that the injury was believed to be a possible shark bite.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:

Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.

Avoid areas where seals are present.

Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.

Avoid murky or low visibility water.

Limit splashing.

Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.

Follow the instructions of the lifeguards.

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

