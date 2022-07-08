Shark Bites Another NY Lifeguard

Another Long Island lifeguard has been bitten by a shark, prompting a beach to be closed.

The second such incident in the span of four days took place in Suffolk County at Ocean Beach around 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7.

According to Chief Lifeguard Jillian Weinstein, the crew of lifeguards was conducting civil service training which is common practice for us in the mornings when the bite occurred.

The lifeguard that was bit was approximately 150-200 yards offshore waiting to be rescued by the team practicing, Weinstein said.

"Once he felt the bite he pulled his leg away and began to swim in, at this point the other lifeguards also swam in and they brought him back to the shack where we treated the wound and called EMS," she said.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital and received a few stitches.

"Thankfully he is going to be okay and we’re looking forward to having him back," she added.

According to state officials, the shark was most likely a 3- to 4-foot sand tiger shark which is common in the area.

The beach is currently closed for swimming, but Weinstein said lifeguards will survey the beaches this morning, and if clear Ocean Beach will reopen for swimming.

Also in Suffolk County, Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, recovered after he was bitten by a shark around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3.

