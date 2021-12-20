Shampoo, Conditioner Products Recalled Due To Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company is recalling a variety of dry conditioner and shampoo spray products from well-known brands after testing found unexpected levels of a carcinogen.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Procter & Gamble Company announced the recall of certain aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.

According to the announcement, the products may have levels of benzene, which can cause cancers, such as leukemia and blood cancer, along with blood disorders.

The company said based on risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency "daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

So far, the company hasn't received any reports of adverse reactions from the recalled products, P&G reported.

The following products are included in the recall:

P&G said the products were distributed online and to retail outlets across the US.

Consumers should stop using the products and discard them, the company said.

Those who purchased the products can request a refund. Learn more about the recall and how to request a refund here.

