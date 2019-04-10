Sex Offender Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Teen Reports Move From Jail Into Rockland

A registered sex offender convicted of having "deviate sexual intercourse" with a teenage girl has reported a move in Rockland County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Rockland residents regarding the residency of 37-year-old Janvier Emmanuel, who has reported a move from the Rockland County Jail to a residence on New Hempstead Road in New City.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Emmanuel as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Emmanuel had deviate sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old victim in July 1998. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in March the following year and sentenced to a term of six months in jail followed by five years of probation. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Further info on Emmanuel from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

