Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Sex Offender Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Teen Reports Move From Jail Into Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Janvier Emmanuel
Janvier Emmanuel Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice.

A registered sex offender convicted of having "deviate sexual intercourse" with a teenage girl has reported a move in Rockland County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Rockland residents regarding the residency of 37-year-old Janvier Emmanuel, who has reported a move from the Rockland County Jail to a residence on New Hempstead Road in New City.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Emmanuel as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Emmanuel had deviate sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old victim in July 1998. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in March the following year and sentenced to a term of six months in jail followed by five years of probation. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Further info on Emmanuel from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.