Seven New Measles Exposure Sites In Rockland Released

Rockland County officials announced seven new possible measles exposure sites -- six locations and one taxi service -- in Nanuet and Monsey.

There were 224 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began last year as of Thursday, May 9.

Anyone who visited any of the following locations or used the following taxis may have been exposed to measles.

The potential exposure areas are:

Home Depot - Nanuet, 43 Hutton Ave., May 3 between 4 and 5:45 p.m., with a risk of exposure to measles until 7:45 p.m.

Maple Pharmacy - Monsey, 59 Route 59, on April 28 from 7 to 8 p.m, with a risk of exposure to measles until 10 p.m.

Evergreen Kosher Market - Monsey, 59 Route 59, on April 28 from 7 to 8 p.m, with a risk of exposure to measles until 10 p.m.

Rockland Kosher Supermarket in the Shoppers Haven Mall - Monsey, 27 Orchard St. on April 30, May 1 and May 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a risk of exposure to measles until 9 p.m.

Satmar Synagogue - Monsey, 13 Monsey Blvd. on April 30 and May 1 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. with a risk of exposure to measles until 11:30 a.m.

Congregation Ohel Yakov - Monsey, 1 Challenger Court on April 30, May 1 and May 2 between 8:30 and 10 p.m. with a risk of exposure to measles until midnight.

Taxis:

La Familia Taxi on Thursday, May 2, from 4:40 pm to 5:00 pm with a risk of exposure to measles until 7:00 p.m.

La Familia Taxi on Thursday, May 2, from 6:00 pm to 6:20 pm, with a risk of exposure to measles until 8:20 p.m.

La Familia Taxi on Monday, May 6, from 8:40 am to 9:00 am, with a risk of exposure to measles until 11:00 a.m.

These times reflect the period that the infected individuals were in these areas and a two-hour period after they left the areas because the virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Free measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines are available for residents six months and older on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Christ Episcopal Church, at 65 Washington Avenue in Suffern. Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

