Sergeant From Orange County Nabbed For Murder Was Due To Be Deployed Overseas

A United State Army sergeant from the Hudson Valley who has been indicted in the murder of an area man was due to be deployed overseas

Orange County resident Junando Dawkins, age 29, of Newburgh was apprehended at the US Army base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

The indictment stems from a homicide investigation conducted by the New York State Police, in collaboration with the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office into the death of Daniel Spotards, a 41-year-old father of two, whose body was found at the end of his driveway by a sanitation worker in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, Jan. 2, the DA's Office said.

The investigation showed that Spotards was shot multiple times on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The indictment is sealed and information regarding the motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

"The speed of this investigation and indictment is a testament to the tenacious attention to detail and around-the-clock work of our State Police investigators, whose dedication and expertise solved a murder in which the perpetrators had done all that they could evade detection and arrest," said Ulster County Chief Assistant District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji.

Dawkins was indicted on the charges of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Friday, March 10 before being remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

According to Army officials, Dawkins served in Kuwait: from March to April 2017 and from June 2017 to January 2018. He also served in Afghanistan from April 2017 to June 2017.

Dawkins, who serves as a healthcare specialist, has been awarded numerous medals including:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal (4th award)

Army Achievement Medial w/C device

Army Good Conduct Medal

Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (2nd award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

The victim, a lifelong Plattekill resident, was a graphics automotive technician with LuxuryAutoWrapz in Plattekill, according to his obituary.

Spotards was also an avid car lover. He enjoyed basketball, dirt bikes, and ATV riding with friends. He also loved his dogs, especially Ben.

In addition to his parents, Roger V. Spotards and Catherine A. Oncher, he is survived by a daughter, Gabriella Spotards of New Windsor; a son, Kasen Spotards of Walden; a brother, John (Joanne) Crespi Oncher of Queens; aunts and uncles including a special uncle, Clay Spotards; a nephew, Everett Crespi Oncher and numerous cousins and friends.

This remains a developing story.

